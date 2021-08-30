Own Al Capone: Chicago gangster’s favorite gun, diamond jewelry and more to be sold at auction

“I think some of the decorative items will be affordable. I think they will. Who knows. We could have the perfect storm,” Witherell said. “These are ordinary items that if I went to an estate we wouldn’t even take, probably, 75 of these lots. They wouldn’t be worth enough to sell. But, when you realize that Al Capone slept in that bed, it changes it by multiples.”

“I think for the museum what we find the most interesting in collections like this are the materials that might actually have historical or research value, meaning you look at this material and actually gleam something from it. It has information in it, point of access, that it actually opens up a window into the past and tells you something about the past, about this person, about these events,” Russick said. “For a history museum we find often that having that be the critically important criteria to use, it often then leads to the most appealing artifacts. It isn’t just eye candy, it’s actually a powerful visual but it’s linked to an amazing story. I think that’s where the real action is for the (Chicago) History Museum. We’re looking for those places where an object, an artifact really reveals something for us in the present.”