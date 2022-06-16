Owner of Dodge County animal rescue charged with failing to properly care for dogs

TOWN OF TRENTON – The owner of Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue faces several misdemeanor charges related to the treatment of the animals under her care after 19 dogs were found in crates in an unlicensed location.

According to a press release issued Monday from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Nicholas and Sgt. Eric Krueger were sent to investigate the animal complaint on Jan. 13 at N10006 Highway 151.

Agents of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health had already been to the property to investigate a tip about the condition of the dogs at Frosty Foster’s Animal Rescue operated by Fostina M. Uelmen.

Through investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Animal Health, working with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, filed multiple misdemeanor charges of violations of WI Statute 951 Crimes against Animals against Fostina Uelmen on Friday.

Those charges include: failure to provide food and drink to confined animals; intentional or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter – ventilation; improper animal shelter – space; and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

Uelmen could face up to nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count against her.

According to the criminal complaint:

A person who had volunteered at Frosty’s Foster Animal Rescue contacted the Division of Animal Health with a possible animal cruelty report. The initial report stated that there were over 20 dogs with many of them being in crates between 19 and 23 hours a day and not being able to fully stand or turn around.

When the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the location, which was a two-story farmhouse, they met with Uelmen. Uelmen admitted the location was not licensed, but stated her business at 115 Twin Lane, Beaver Dam, was licensed. Uelmen said they had moved into the farmhouse in November 2021 and that they did not have a kennel license. She had planned to build a new building but the county had denied it.

Uelmen told the officers that there were 29 dogs in the house, but many of them would be leaving soon. The dogs had come from Kentucky and Alabama. Law enforcement found 19 of the dogs in crates on the front porch. There were also six people living in the home.

Law enforcement allegedly could smell the odor of feces, urine and ammonia on the porch. There was no ventilation and the porch was around 70 degrees. All of the dogs had food and appeared to be taken care of, but the odor of the area led the officers to believe that the dogs were not being properly cared for.

One of the dogs, a black and white pitbull mix, in a bluish/gray crate with an orange strap around the crate door was covered in feces, the crate was covered in dried feces, and the crate did not appear to have been cleaned recently. Many of the crates were also not an adequate size for the dogs that were in them.

Uelmen told officers that the dogs had arrived a few days prior to the investigation and that the dogs went on multiple walks per day. She said the dogs were kept in the crates for about 18 hours out of a 24-hour day due to the temperament of some of the dogs. Uelmen said she cleaned the crates daily. Uelmen said she planned for bigger kennel runs to be built.

Uelmen said she has been in business since 2015 and there was one previous investigation into her business when someone claimed they were hoarders. She said they had no issues with the business licensing in the past and normally average five dogs and two puppies on the property.

A deputy returned on Feb. 18 and Uelmen said that she had nine dogs remaining there, and that she had not brought any new dogs into the home. Uelmen had turned over six of the dogs to the Dodge County Humane Society. Uelmen said the dogs were staying at her home because she was having a difficult time finding foster homes for some of the dogs. The Beaver Dam location was investigated as well, which consisted of a room on the back side of a home, and an odor was noticed coming from that room as well.

An initial appearance for Uelmen is scheduled on Aug. 15.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.