The owners of a popular cheese factory near Fremont were found dead inside their home on Saturday, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and a TV station reported that their son was in custody.

David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found dead inside their town of Wolf River home around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and their deaths were suspicious, the office said in a statement.

About 7:45 that same morning, officers with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department and deputies from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person of interest at the Heart of the Valley YMCA in Kimberly, according to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

They did not release the person’s identity.

However, WFRV-TV in Green Bay reported that the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told the station that the couple’s 25-year-old son, Erik Metzig, is in custody.

Since 1980, the Metzigs had run the Union Star Cheese factory on Highway II near Fremont, which has been in the family since 1911.

Fremont is about 125 miles north and slightly east of Madison.