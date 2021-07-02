 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Painters work to fix tall typo on Wisconsin city's water tower
0 Comments
alert top story

Painters work to fix tall typo on Wisconsin city's water tower

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tower Typo

Paint crews work to fix a spelling error on the Plover water tower on Forest Avenue in Plover, Wis., on on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

 Tork Mason, The Post-Crescent via AP

Painters scrambled Friday to fix a giant typo on a central Wisconsin village's water tower.

The Stevens Point Journal reported that crews repainting the village of Plover's water tower on Thursday misspelled the village’s name as “Plvoer.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the painters accidentally reversed the templates used to paint the letters before raising them up to the tower. He said the mistake was quickly covered and repainting should be finished on Friday.

The mistake has become the butt of social media jokes, with people posts such as “Lvoe it!!” and “Big lvoer of it.” One person suggested not correcting the mistake because it's making so many people laugh.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News