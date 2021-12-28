Pair charged in vehicle scheme in Sauk County involving fake non-profit, authorities say

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against two people linked to a fake non-profit group.

Stephen Robeson, 58, Baraboo, and Kimberly Robeson, 42, Oxford, are both facing one count of theft-false representation ($2,500-$5,000), a class I felony, in Sauk County following an investigation going back to October 2020.

If convicted, Stephen and Kimberly Robeson could be fined up to $10,000 and face 3 1/2 years in prison. Both are scheduled to be in Sauk County Court for their initial appearances on Jan. 19 in front of Court Commissioner Debra O’Rourke.

According to the criminal complaint, the Sauk County Sheriff Department began an investigation into the allegedly fraudulent non-profit organization Oct. 28, 2020 when a deputy was dispatched to a fraud complaint.

Two people explained to the deputy they had donated a vehicle to someone allegedly posing as non-profit organization and they believed the non-profit did not exist.

One of the people told authorities they had been messaged by a man named Stephen J. Robeson of Race to Unite Races. The two went back and forth with Facebook messages before agreeing to meet in person for a potential donation.

Robeson allegedly gave the person a pamphlet explaining what Race to Unite Races does and said Robeson was a fast talker. Robeson told the person the organization combats sex trafficking in Sauk County.

When the person asked what they could do to help, Robeson allegedly said he needed a vehicle. The person eventually agreed to buy a white 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, and donate it to Robeson and Race to Unite Races. The vehicle purchased on Wisconsin Surplus was valued at $3,500 and signed over the Race to Unite Races on Sept. 3, 2020.

The other person identified in the criminal complaint told police they were asking questions about the organization and said Robeson would become upset and change the subject when asked tough questions about Race to Unite Races.

The pair said they felt pressured into donating to Robeson and began researching him and the organization on Facebook and online. Race to Unite Races Facebook page did not show any activity in over two years and the website link did not work.

They did not realize the business was not a non-profit until after they had signed over the title to Robeson. A receipt for the donation was signed by Stephen Robeson and his wife Kimberly Robeson.

The pair who donated the vehicle contacted a financial advisor to located more information on the alleged non-profit but this person was unable to find the business as a non-profit.

They continued to believe the group had defrauded them because Stephen Robeson was not able to provide proof his business was a non-profit. They told the Sauk County Sheriff Deputy that Stephen Robeson talked about performing raids with law enforcement as part of the three percenters.

The complaint states the pair was worried about liability with the vehicle after finding out Robeson was driving the vehicle around with temporary plates.

A Sauk County Sheriff Detective spoke with a representative from the IRS Tax Exempt and Government Entities Division on Nov. 4, 2021. This person explained that Race to Unite Races has never been filed as a tax exempt organization with the IRS.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a letter showing Race to Unite Races and Kimberly Robeson had been issued an Employer Identification number. The EIN is like a Social Security number for a business and all a person needs to do is provide business name, address, phone number and Social Security number of person claiming control over business.

The IRS representative said every business or employer as an EIN, but in no way does that mean they are exempt from taxes or a non-profit group.

The criminal complaint was filed Dec. 20. with summons sent out to the Robeson’s. Online records show neither Kimberly Robeson or Stephen Robeson have not been booked yet in this case.