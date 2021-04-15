Pardeeville man gets 4 years in prison for 9th OWI

A Pardeeville man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for his ninth offense of driving while intoxicated.

Matthew Hollendyke, 39, was charged in May 2020 in Columbia County Circuit Court with with one felony count of operating while under the influence and felony one count of operating a vehicle while over the alcohol concentration limit, both as a ninth offense. On Tuesday, Hollendyke pleaded guilty to the OWI charged. The second felony and a misdemeanor count of operating while revoked were dismissed.

Judge Troy Cross accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Hollendyke to four years initial confinement and five years extended supervision consecutive to any other sentence. He must pay $518, submit a DNA sample and follow through with any counseling recommendations. His operating privileges were permanently revoked and he received a lifetime order for an ignition interlock.

According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle traveling at 19 mph on a 25 mph street in Cambria at 1:55 a.m. on May 24, 2020. The deputy saw the vehicle swerving and stopping abruptly at stop signs. The driver parked the vehicle, exited and began walking. Two officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Hollendyke, on the steps of a church.