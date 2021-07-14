 Skip to main content
Parents could face charges in death of toddler hit by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. — Sheriff's officials are recommending criminal charges against the parents of a toddler who was struck and killed by a train in Taylor County.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking, the 2-year-old child was not being supervised when spotted at the Canadian National Railway tracks in the village of Lublin June 29.

Woebbeking says the child had been seen alone walking down the street alone wearing only a diaper.

The conductor attempted to stop the train, but was unable to avoid striking the child, WSAW-TV reported.

Investigators said the couple's children were commonly seen without adult supervision and playing in areas that were unsafe. Some residents told a detective that the children have been spotted playing in the streets, on the railroad tracks and even on roof tops.

The sheriff's department is recommending both parents be charged with neglecting a child resulting in death.

