Pearl Harbor 80 years later: A Madison vet remembers

LUCAS ROBINSON
On this day 80 years ago, Madisonian William Scheer, then a 19-year-old in the Army Air Corps, was at Wheeler Field on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. The morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Scheer watched as Japanese aircraft careened toward nearby Pearl Harbor, dropping bombs and spraying machine gun fire.
The following day, the United States declared war on Japan, entering World War II and setting the country and the world on a path that would change mankind forever.
In 2001, Scheer sat down for an interview with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum to detail his experience on that infamous day.
"'What do we do?'" Scheer recalled asking as the bombs fell before he and others hid under the installation's headquarters building.
"Of course the bombs kept coming and falling," Scheer said. "It was machine gun they were shooting. Every fifth round was a tracer and it looked like a red snowstorm."
In the weeks preceding the attack, Scheer noted that Wheeler Field had been on red alert, an emergency level that, though routine, he said had been ordered from Washington, D.C. Scheer said the alert was removed two days before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
"I still don't know to this day and nobody ever explained who called us off of that alert on the fifth," Scheer said.
The destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. The attack galvanized the nation against the enemy, and today we can't muster a fight against an even bigger killer.
PHOTO BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
Following the attack, Scheer continued to work in communications and later transferred to the 47th Fighter Squadron.
After being honorably discharged as a staff sergeant, he settled in Waunakee and later worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company. He died in 2011 at the age of 88.
Photos: Looking back at Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941
Pearl Harbor Attack
Believed to be the first bomb dropped on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in the sneak-attack on Dec. 7, 1941, this picture was found torn to pieces at Yokusuka Base by photographer's mate 2/C Martin J. Shemanski of Plymouth, Pa. One Japanese plane is shown pulling out of a dive near bomb eruption (center) and another the air at upper right. (AP Photo)
AP
Pearl Harbor Attack
Panoramic view of Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack of Dec. 7, 1941. Note warship in background being hit by torpedo and spouting water. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack
Three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Japan's bombing of U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor brings the U.S. into World War II. From left are: USS West Virginia, severely damaged; USS Tennessee, damaged; and USS Arizona, sunk. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack USS SHAW
The destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
AP
Pearl Harbor Attack
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors stand among wrecked airplanes at Ford Island Naval Air Station as they watch the explosion of the USS Shaw in the background, during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)
HOPD
Pearl Harbor Attack
As heavy smoke rolls out of the stricken USS West Virginia, a small boat rescues a crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. Two men can be seen on the superstructure, upper center. The mast of the USS Tennessee is beyond the burning West Virginia. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (AP File Photo)
Uncredited
Pearl Harbor Attack
The battleship USS West Virginia is seen afire after the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
AP
Pearl Harbor Attack USS SHAW
Black smoke pours from the U.S. Destroyer USS Shaw after a direct hit by bombs during the surprise aerial attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. Defenders on the pier at left throw water into the blazing wreckage. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack
Two ships are seen burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack
American ships burn during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo. (AP Photo, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack cruiser
An undamaged light cruiser steams out past the burning USS Arizona and takes to sea with the rest of the fleet during the Japanese aerial attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack Hickam
Planes are lined up at Hickam Field, Air Corps post on Oahu, Hawaii, in an undated image. Reports said that a Japanese bomb struck the field. Washington made the announcement Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
WSJ War extra
The Wisconsin State Journal's extra edition published on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 1941, hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
State Journal front page Dec. 8, 1941
Wisconsin State Journal front page for Dec. 8, 1941.
Pearl Harbor Attack
A column of black smoke rises from the U.S. Navy base in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii at 7:55 a.m., Sun., Dec. 7, 1941 as Japan declared war against the United States. Bombs exploding over "Battleship Row," awakened Mrs. Mary Naiden of New York City, who was serving as a hostess at the Army's Hickam Field. She thought a U.S. plane had crashed into a gasoline or oil depot and took this photo without leaving her room. (AP Photo/Mary Naiden)
MARY NAIDEN
Pearl Harbor Attack
The shattered wreckage of American planes bombed by the Japanese in their attack on Pearl Harbor is strewn on Hickam Field, Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
AP
Pearl Harbor Attack
Flaming oil throws a billow of smoke skyward in the Japanese attack on Hickam Field, Pearl Harbor, U.S. Air base near Honolulu, Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
AP
Pearl Harbor Attack
This is one of the first pictures of the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. A P-40 plane which was machine-gunned while on the ground. (AP Photo)
AP
Pearl Harbor Attack
A mass of twisted metal wreckage lay along a Honolulu street after the city had been attacked by Japanese planes Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
AP
Pearl Harbor Attack
Firemen and civilians rush to the scene with fire hoses to save homes and stores in the Japanese and Chinese sections of Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. As Japanese aviators rained bombs on Pearl Harbor, starting war in the Pacific, offshore properties are also wrecked and burned. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack
Rescue workers help evacuate the Lunalilo High School in Honolulu after the roof of the main building was hit by a bomb during the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack
In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, a Japanese plane goes into its last dive as it heads toward the ground in flames after it was hit by Naval anti-aircraft fire during a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (AP Photo)
AP
Pearl Harbor Attack
This photograph, from a Japanese film later captured by American forces, is taken aboard the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku, just as a Nakajima "Kate" B-5N bomber is launching off deck for the second wave of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Harbor Attack
In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, a small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Pearl Harbor Attack newspapers
In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, people buy newspapers reporting the Japanese attack on U.S. bases in the Pacific Ocean, at Times Square in New York. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)
Robert Kradin
Pearl Harbor Roosevelt
In this file photo, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the declaration of war following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 1941 at 3:08 p.m. EST. Watching from left to right are, Rep. Sol Bloom, D-N.Y.; Rep. Luther Johnson, D-Texas; Rep. Charles A. Eaton, R-N.J.; Rep. Joseph Martin, R-Mass.; Vice President Henry A. Wallace; House Speaker Sam Rayburn, D-Texas; Rep. John McCormack, D-Mass.; Sen. Charles L. McNary, R-Ore.; Sen. Alben W. Barkley, D-Ky.; Sen. Carter Glass, D-Va.; and Sen. Tom Connally, D-Texas. (AP Photo, file)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
