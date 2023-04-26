An individual has been hospitalized after being struck by a car in the township of Prairie du Sac, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday to a crash involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian near the Highway 12 intersection with County Road PF. Upon arrival, officers found the car stopped in the roadway and and an individual lying on the road.

Deputies administered aid to the individual, who was later transported to Sauk Prairie Hospital, according to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Police say the individual was crossing Highway 12 when they were struck by the vehicle. The driver called 911 and remained on the scene throughout the investigation. The names of the driver and pedestrian are being withheld pending an investigation.

The Sauk Prairie Police Department, Prairie du Sac Fire Department and Sauk Prairie EMS assisted on the scene.