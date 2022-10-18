Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries when hit by car in Mauston, police say

A Hillpoint man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car in Mauston on Saturday night, police reported.

The 69-year-old man was crossing Grayside Avenue (Highway 82) near the Maple Drive intersection when he was struck, police said.

Officers with the Mauston Police Department responded after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 7:30 p.m. Emergency services were dispatched and were on the scene within two minutes.

According to police, the driver was a 61-year-old woman from Mauston. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

“Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident,” Chief Michael Zilisch stated.

Mauston Area Ambulance transported the Hillpoint man to Mile Bluff Medical Center where he was then flown to UW Hospital for further care.

The police have not released the names of the individuals involved.