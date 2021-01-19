People 65 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin next week

UW Health said people who want the vaccine can visit uwhealth.org/vaccine and learn about scheduling appointments.

"While UW Health expects to start scheduling a limited number of newly eligible patients this week, vaccine supply is still very low, and even those eligible for the vaccine may not be able to receive it for some time," UW Health said in a statement.

SSM Health this week will start contacting eligible patients, with scheduling information to be sent in phases, spokeswoman Lisa Adams said. "Because there are hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites eligible for vaccination in this phase, we are asking for everyone’s patience as we work to quickly and efficiently vaccinate all eligible patients," she said.

"UnityPoint Health-Meriter is excited to start vaccinating patients soon, and we are busy finalizing operational plans and requesting more vaccine allocation to quickly and safely begin public vaccinations," said Leah Huibregtse, the hospital's spokeswoman. "We will start directly contacting our patients age 65 and older who are eligible for the vaccine."