The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said it arrested a person Sunday afternoon who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 1-year-old Milwaukee girl.

The department said it performed a traffic stop of a vehicle containing the suspect near I-94/41 at County Highway E before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The department said everyone in the vehicle was arrested without incident including the wanted person, but did not say how many people were arrested.

No names were released.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Colin Coultrip said the arrest was related to the shooting death of 1-year-old Zy’Aire Nevels in Milwaukee Saturday.

Nevels was shot inside a car at about 8 p.m. on Saurday, reportedly during an argument between two adults. She was taken to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, where she died.

Coultrip said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was working with Milwaukee law enforcement and had sent the suspect to Milwaukee.