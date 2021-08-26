Person found dead in apartment where fire started at Far West Side complex, authorities say

One person was found dead inside an apartment where a fire started at a 41-unit Far West Side complex on Wednesday, authorities reported.

Fire crews were dispatched at 5:09 p.m. to the building in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard and arrived at 5:12 p.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters from Ladder Co. 7 began searching the 41-unit complex to identify the cause of the alarm, and located the apartment where the fire occurred and was contained by an automatic sprinkler. Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire and found a person dead in the unit, who was the only occupant of the apartment, Schuster said.

The cause of the death and the fire are under investigation, and no further information was released, pending updates from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, Schuster said.

The fire did an estimated $50,000 damage and displaced at least 27 people from 23 apartments. Metro Transit provided a bus for temporary on-site shelter while occupants made alternate housing arrangements, and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced, Schuster said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.