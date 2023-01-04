 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person found dead in Dodgeville house after fire, authorities say

A person was found dead in a Dodgeville house after a fire Tuesday, the Dodgeville Fire Department reported.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Dodgeville Fire Department was sent to the house fire at the intersection of North Main and Jewett streets, the fire department said in a statement.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Fire crews found heavy smoke when they got the house and quickly extinguished the fire. An adult occupant was dead in the house, the fire department said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to investigate the fire with the Dodgeville Fire and Police departments, and the Iowa County Fire Investigation team.

The cause has yet to be determined, the fire department said, and no further details were released.

The structure fire was the second Tuesday in Dodgeville: At about 9:50 a.m., the fire department was sent to North Douglas Street on a report of smoke in an apartment.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the eaves when they arrived at the building. Fire and police personnel worked to evacuate the structure, while firefighters found the fire in the building and put it out.

No injuries were reported, but all residents of the building were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause has yet to be undetermined.

