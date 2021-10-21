Person shot by Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies during encounter at Bristol gas station

BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies shot a person at Benson Corners gas station on Highway 75 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.
The person shot was wounded and was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The person was conscious and breathing after the shooting according to scanner traffic.
A police canine was also reported as being wounded in the incident. Details were fuzzy but the dog was reported to possibly being transported to a veterinary clinic in Illinois.
Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a deputy or deputies had shot a suspect during an encounter at the convenience store, 20000 75th St. He said details about the shooting were still being gathered as of 11:45 a.m.
According to scanner traffic, the person shot may have been a suspect in a homicide. Wright said he could not confirm that information.
Detectives are at the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is available.
Today’s top pics: Netflix Chapelle protests and more
APTOPIX Netflix Chappelle Protest
Producer Cheryl Rich joins protesters outside the Netflix building in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special and its anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company's offices Wednesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
Senators Omar Aziz, left, and Renan Calheiros, attend a session by their commission investigating the government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Calheiros formally presented his report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil's response to pandemic and pushing the country's death toll to second-highest in the world. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
APTOPIX Senate US Japan
U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
APTOPIX Haiti Security Strike
International Route Number 8, which connects Haiti with the Dominican Republic, is empty of large trucks as a result of a transportation strike in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Workers angry about the nation’s lack of security are on strike in protest after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang on this road in Croix-des-Bouquets. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX School Shooting Florida
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks to defense attorney Melisa McNeill in a sidebar discussion, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 , at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's guilty plea in the 2018 shootings in Parkland, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Amy Beth Bennett
APTOPIX School Shooting Florida
The Montalto and Hoyer families hold hands inside the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's guilty plea on all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. The Montalto's daughter, Gina Montalto, 14, and the Hoyer's son, Luke Hoyer, 15, were both killed in the massacre. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP)
Amy Beth Bennett
APTOPIX Congress Voting Rights
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber after a voting rights bill failed to pass the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
APTOPIX France Track Cycling Worlds
French riders compete during the men's team pursuit qualifying race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
APTOPIX Blue Ridge Parkway Fall Photo Gallery
A couple takes photos as the sun rises at Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
APTOPIX Britain Soccer Champions League
Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, center, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Malmo at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Adam Davy
APTOPIX Portugal Soccer Champions League
Bayern's Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group E soccer match between Benfica and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
APTOPIX Britain Soccer Champions League
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester United and Atalanta at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Martin Rickett
APTOPIX ALCS Astros Red Sox Baseball
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates the end of the seventh inning with first baseman Yuli Gurriel against the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
APTOPIX ALCS Astros Red Sox Baseball
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates in the dugout after the eighth inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson
APTOPIX NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall compete to catch a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager and which was caught by Swanson in the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)
Jae Hong
APTOPIX Celtics Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) celebrates after making a three point shot as teammate Julius Randle (30) and Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III (44) react during the second overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in New York. The Knicks won 138-134. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!