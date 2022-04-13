Person taken to hospital with burns after fire at Camp Randall Stadium, authorities say

A person was taken to University Hospital with burns after a fire at Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

“I don't have any details yet on how the fire started, or how the person was injured, but it appears that the fire was out when we arrived,” Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told the State Journal.

She said there might have been some construction going on at Camp Randall.

More details will be released as they are available, Schuster said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.