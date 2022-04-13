 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Person taken to hospital with burns after fire at Camp Randall Stadium, authorities say

  • 0
Madison Fire Department fire truck, State Journal file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A person was taken to University Hospital with burns after a fire at Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

“I don't have any details yet on how the fire started, or how the person was injured, but it appears that the fire was out when we arrived,” Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told the State Journal.

She said there might have been some construction going on at Camp Randall.

More details will be released as they are available, Schuster said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen warns nations flouting Russia sanctions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News