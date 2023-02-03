UW-Madison and the U.S. Navy have ended a controversial study involving sheep and oxygen decompression because funding lapsed, despite activists taking credit for taking down the project.
Earlier this week, animal activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) put out a statement saying its protests had pushed the Navy to nix the partnership with UW-Madison. But it was lack of funding that prompted the university and the Navy to jointly agree to end the experiments, Michelle Ciucci, UW-Madison Animal Program faculty director said.
The study, which involved putting sheep in hyperbaric chambers simulating ocean depths, examined how the oxygen in their blood reacted to the reduction of atmospheric pressure, a condition commonly called “the bends.” The goal of the study was to determine safe ways to rescue Navy personnel who could be trapped in submarines deep in the ocean, Ciucci said. Sheep were used in the experiments because they have complex cardiovascular and respiratory systems similar to those in humans.
“This is vitally important data that can mean the difference of life and death for Navy personnel,” she said. “This was a feasibility study of submarine rescue, and really, it showed us that it was very technically challenging, and it didn’t provide all the data we’d hoped.”
Nadine Conner, UW-Madison associate vice chancellor for research policy and compliance, said the tests ended in March 2022 when the contract period lapsed.
Navy officials had not responded to requests for comment.
In its statement cheering the end of the experiments, PETA vice president Shalin Gala called on the Navy to prohibit any research on animals.
“That sheep will no longer have the life literally squeezed out of them in crude and archaic decompression tests at UW-Madison is cause for celebration,” Gala said.
UW-Madison has been doing decompression experiments with sheep going back to the 1970s. The Navy’s recreational diving tables are partly based off UW-Madison sheep compression research, Ciucci said.
Studies halted
Local controversy over the sheep experiments ensued when PETA petitioned Dane County Circuit Court Judge Amy Smith to look into them in 2010. Activists claimed then the experiments violated a state law making the death of animals by decompression illegal, prompting UW-Madison at that point to halt its studies.
Following a yearlong investigation, the court scolded the university for not keeping a database of pertinent state and federal laws regarding animal treatment but declined to bring criminal charges against nine researchers.
UW-Madison resumed sheep testing in 2012 after petitioning the state Legislature to carve out an exemption in the statutes for university researchers.
PETA also claimed a pair of sheep were euthanized following a test. Ciucci could not confirm the deaths of the sheep, but explained that per research protocol, if animals show signs of distress or risk of serious injury during experiments, researchers stop and euthanize them.
“The reason those data are important is because we then know that’s where the immediacy comes in,” Ciucci said. “The sailors trapped in a submarine at the bottom of an ocean need to be rescued ASAP.”
Recent violations
PETA has not accused UW-Madison of criminal wrongdoing in its sheep experiments since 2010, but the last few years have brought fines for violating federal animal research treatment standards.
In July 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) fined UW-Madison $74,000 for violating standards between 2015 and 2019. Violations stemmed from staff errors or equipment failures resulting in monkeys escaping their cages or becoming dehydrated after losing access to water. In one case, a monkey was found dead after being returned to a cage after its cage-mate wounded it so deeply its vertebrae was exposed.
PETA and an Ohio-based animal activist group, Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN), alleged more abuses in August and September 2020 after claiming one of its investigators had worked undercover at the university’s Wisconsin National Primate Research Center.
The USDA has not levied any new fines against the university for these alleged incidents.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.