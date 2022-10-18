PFAS: Wisconsin DNR launches one-stop map of forever chemical contamination

Wisconsin environmental regulators have launched a new online tool to track pollution by toxic forever chemicals.

The Department of Natural Resources combined information from drinking and surface water monitoring programs, health consumption advisories and a database of contaminated sites into a single online map.

“It’s a more accessible way to get this information,” said Mimi Johnson, director of the office of emerging contaminants. “The intent was to be as user friendly as possible.”

The map uses color-coded dots to show whether municipal drinking water systems have detected compounds known as PFAS and whether they are above state health guidelines or state enforcement standards.

Users can also see areas where fish and wildlife have been contaminated as well as places where the DNR is monitoring surface waters and fish.

By clicking on points in the map, users can open dialog boxes with more information and links to the underlying databases, which contain more detailed information.

PFAS have contaminated groundwater in communities across Wisconsin, including Marinette, Wausau, La Crosse and Madison. The synthetic chemicals, which do not break down naturally, have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease.

Almost 150 municipal drinking water systems have done voluntary tests for PFAS. Beginning next month testing will be required to comply with new state regulations that set a combined limit of 70 parts per trillion for two compounds, PFOS and PFOA.

The DNR is now proposing to set groundwater standards for four fluorinated compounds — PFOS, PFOA, PFBS and GenX — that the Environmental Protection Agency has said are harmful at levels too low to detect with current technology.

Based on recommendations of state toxicologists, the DNR launched a similar rulemaking effort in 2019 for two of those compounds, PFOA and PFOS, along with more than a dozen other contaminants, but earlier this year conservatives on the Natural Resources Board voted to kill the regulations.

In June the EPA said there are lifetime health risks from drinking water with PFOS concentrations of 0.02 ppt and PFOA concentrations of just 0.004 ppt — both thousands of times lower than the state standards.

The Wisconsin PFAS Action Council, a group of state agencies, recommended creation of the data viewer in its 2020 PFAS Action Plan.