Photographing Wisconsin in her own way

HUMBIRD — The visitor arrived unannounced, ordered a Corona with lime and set up her tripod and Leica camera that only shoots in black and white.

There are no tap handles at the Big Street Bar & Grill. Beer here comes in a can or bottle retrieved from a glass cooler that also holds locally produced eggs and butter.

There’s a pool table in the back, a handful of video poker machines along the wall and a sign advertising a gun raffle to benefit the local rod and gun club and the fire district.

A mannequin, named Brandy and wearing a blaze orange cap, stands guard near the front bay window.

“She doesn’t talk a lot but she’s tough,” quipped bartender Mike Scheffer.

The upper walls of the bar are lined with impressive shoulder mounts of bucks, but Alessandra Sanguinetti, a member of Magnum Photos, a New York-based co-op of international photographers, has pointed her camera at the front entrance, where the head of a buffalo is mounted above the door.

Sanguinetti, who lives just north of San Francisco, would appear to be out of place in this Clark County hamlet nestled below a bluff and surrounded by frack sand mines about 20 miles north of Black River Falls. Only Sanguinetti, 54, who was born in Manhattan but largely grew up in Argentina, has found comfort here among the ATV trails, Christmas tree farms and frustrated Green Bay Packers fans.

Inspired by photos

Since 2014, Sanguinetti has visited Wisconsin a half dozen times thanks to her curiosity and inspiration from a collection of images from the late 1800s and early 1900s taken by Charles Van Schaick, a Black River Falls photographer. His work would have likely been only known to the locals and researchers. But Michael Lesy, a UW-Madison student, was introduced in 1968 to Van Schaick’s work by Paul Vanderbilt, then the curator of pictorial collections at the Wisconsin Historical Society. In 1973, Lesy turned some of Van Schaick’s images into “Wisconsin Death Trip,” a book that went viral before we all knew about the internet.

The book was among those that took up space on Sanguinetti’s family coffee table in Buenos Aires and is what led the 9-year-old Alessandra to ask for an Instamatic camera and pursue a photography career. She’s now working on her own Wisconsin-themed book, “Some Say Ice,” scheduled for publication this fall. Only unlike Lesy’s work, it won’t include images of dead children, farmers and homemakers.

Last weekend she took a photo of a minister at the Wrightsville Chapel near Merrillan. By placing ads on Craigslist, she found a 19-year-old man from Eau Claire to climb a tree in his pajamas and a U.S. Marine to pose in his log cabin in Wild Rose. Sanguinetti has taken photos of an Eagle Scout in Hixton, abandoned farm houses in Sheboygan County, a physical education class in Black River Falls and ice formations on Wazee Lake, a former iron mine and now the state’s deepest inland lake.

“I’m not trying to say this is Wisconsin because I’m the last person who should be doing that. Everybody has a different Wisconsin,” Sanguinetti said. “My body of work has more to do with my projections and imagination and how it informed my childhood.”

‘Death Trip’

“Wisconsin Death Trip” combines photos and news accounts from Jackson County. It inspired a 1999 film, a Stephen King novella and even a bluegrass opera, which debuted at Georgetown University in 2008. The review of the opera in The Washington Post was headlined: “Disturbed in Dairyland.”

The book includes basic portraits of living people taken in Van Schaick’s Black River Falls studio. He also would bring in local business people for portraits. One includes a baker holding loaves of bread. Another shows a butcher in a white apron and armed with a large knife. But some of his images include people with their backs turned to the camera. There’s a group shot at what appears to be a logging camp, and another is outside of a white horse with a long, flowing mane.

But what makes Lesy’s book stand out is that it shows the dead. Many are children laid out in tiny coffins, the lids wide open.

“It was like I got hit on the back of the head with a 2-by-4,” Lesy, told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2014. “I wasn’t looking for trouble. But the stories were dark, crazy and surreal. Paul (Vanderbilt) was the first one I know of, or certainly one of the first, who understood how powerful archived collections of images can be. They’re radioactive.”

On Wednesday of last week we went to the fourth floor of the Wisconsin Historical Society to get a glimpse of some of Van Schaick’s original glass plate negatives. Prints of his work made by the historical society were also spread out on a table by Tim Ream, a visual archivist. Lesy’s hardcover book was also there.

“This is the sort of strange thing that we hide our eyes from usually,” Ream said. “The photographs are really great. (Van Schaick) was technically really good. He had a great eye for the composition.”

Paying attention

I discovered Sanguinetti and her project in December when Rebecca Mead wrote a profile of the photographer for The New Yorker. Only when I reached out to Sanguinetti a few weeks ago in hopes of a phone interview, she mentioned that she would soon be back in Wisconsin to do more work.

Yes, luck is sometimes involved in these weekly columns.

Tired of staying in chain hotels in Black River Falls, we met Sanguinetti at the Humbird Hotel Bar & Grill, where she had rented one of the seven second-floor rooms that appeared to share two bathrooms. Her room came with a four-post bed and massive flat screen television. Freight trains rumbled by a few blocks away, while a pair of ice anglers tried their luck on nearby Emerson Lake.

For Sanquinetti, this community, founded in 1869 and now known for its namesake cheese company, allows immersion into our Wisconsin culture without distraction. But replicating Lesy’s book is not part of her agenda.

“It’s nice to be paid attention to. That’s what all of this is about for me,” Sanguinetti said of her subjects. “Everybody pays attention to different things, and I came here through this weird way, but I am paying attention.”

Some of the Wisconsin images she has taken over the years are in an exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in London. But she still has work to do before embarking on another project in Argentina to shoot small, rural communities, including one in which her father owns a farm.

Sanguinetti was desperately trying to get a picture last week of a white tail deer and was in search of someone who hunted crows. She wanted to visit the International Clown Hall of Fame and Research Center in Baraboo and Cave of the Mounds near Blue Mounds. A wildlife zoo in Hayward was on her list, but she knew nothing of the building-sized muskie at the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame or Louie Spray’s controversial world-record muskie.

“The work I’m doing kind of feels like I’m writing a song or short story. I’m not doing investigative work. I’m not looking for any answers,” Sanguinetti said. “I never had the intention of judging or making a statement about Wisconsin. Just exploring it.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0