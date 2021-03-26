Physicians group challenges license extension for Point Beach nuclear plant

NextEra Energy last year filed an application asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to add 20 years to licenses for the two reactors at the 1,200-megawatt plant, which is Wisconsin’s single-largest source of electricity.

Last renewed in 2005, the current licenses are set to expire in 2030 and 2033.

PSR filed the petition on behalf of 10 members who live within 50 miles of the plant, which they say poses a risk to their health and safety.

Arnold Gundersen, a nuclear engineer and former plant operator testifying on behalf of PSR, said the Point Beach reactors “do not meet basic licensing requirements” and have been degraded by decades of radiation.

“Point Beach is the worst neutron embrittled reactor pressure vessel in the country, at risk of fracturing like glass in an emergency,” Gundersen said.

The petition also calls the Point Beach units “super predators” that kill millions of aquatic organisms as they suck more than a trillion gallons of water per day from Lake Michigan and return the heated water.