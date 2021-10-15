Pick'n Save converts 3 stores in Dane County to Metro Markets

There’s a new look and name for three former Pick ’n Save grocery stores in Dane County.

Roundy’s Supermarkets has announced that it has converted its stores in Shorewood Hills, Monona and one of its stores in Sun Prairie into Metro Markets.

The stores mirror that of the 58,000-square-foot Metro Market Roundy’s opened in 2014 along Cottage Grove Road on the city’s Far East Side. The improvements include enhanced lighting and signage; more emphasis on prepared food; expanded bakery, deli, meat and seafood departments; and the addition of cheese counters from Murray’s Artisanal Cheeses, a New York City-based cheese shop.

Roundy’s, a subsidiary of Kroger, opened its first Metro Market store in 2004 in downtown Milwaukee and has expanded the brand into other areas of the state, including to Stevens Point, where it converted a former Copp’s store into a Metro Market in 2019. Other Metro Markets can be found in Plover, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Brookfield and Mequon, among others.

With the most recent conversions, there are now 16 Metro Markets and 90 Pick ’n Save stores in Wisconsin.

In the Shorewood Hills store along University Avenue near Midvale Boulevard, the liquor department has been moved to the front of the store, the produce area has been revamped and the store now offers Chicago Pizza and SnowFox Sushi. Bunkers between the deli and produce section hold a wide variety of prepared foods like La Tur cheese ravioli, fettuccine with truffle alfredo chicken with mushrooms and spaghetti and mushrooms. There are also heat-and-serve aluminum containers filled with Italian chicken breasts, prime rib, chicken Parmesan, roasted Brussels sprouts and mashed sweet potatoes.

The store also has a more open feel and includes a decor with dramatic signage. One in the dairy section highlights Emil’s Pizza, a company founded in 1961 in downtown Watertown. Another sign shows the Pres House on the UW-Madison campus while another is dedicated to BelGioioso Cheese of Pulaski.

Similar improvements have been made to the former Pick ’n Save store at 6540 Monona Drive and the Sun Prairie store at 2538 Ironwood Drive, on Sun Prairie’s west side. The store on Sun Prairie’s east side remains a Pick ’n Save.

Roundy’s spokesperson Jim Hyland said there are no plans at this time to convert the Middleton Pick ’n Save to a Metro Market. The 45,000-square-foot store opened in 2005 and is one of its smallest stores in the state.

New tenants for West Towne Mall

The last 19 months amid COVID-19 haven’t been easy for brick-and-mortar retailers but West Towne mall is celebrating several new additions.

The clothing store, rue21, opened Thursday near the American Eagle store and features casual women’s clothing and accessories. Near Dick’s Sporting Goods, D1 Madison, a youth sports training company, has opened, while locally owned Obsessions Beauty Boutique offers up women’s clothing near the Cheesecake Factory.

Max Custom Tailor is located near the food court and specializes in clothing for men, including suits, ties, jackets, pants, shirts and shoes, while Happy Feet Salon has relocated to an interior space across from H&M.

Meanwhile, construction continues on Von Maur’s 85,000-square-foot department store on the site of the former Boston Store and is expected to open in fall 2022. The former Sears Automotive Center has also been removed for the construction of a Portillo’s restaurant. The eatery, that includes a three-lane drive-thru, is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

The Shopko store behind the mall has new life, although only temporary. The space was vacated by Shopko in 2019 after nearly 50 years when the company went out of business but for now is home to a Spirit Halloween store.

New ownership for Ford dealership

Kayser Automotive Group of Madison has purchased Courtesy Ford of Sauk City.

The purchase further expands the reach of Kayser, founded in 1925 and which now operates six dealerships in Madison, Watertown, Sauk City and Green Bay. It also marks the third owner for the Sauk City Ford dealership in the past six years. In 2015, Ballweg Automotive sold the dealership to Courtesy Auto Group in Danville, Illinois.

Send retail-related tips and story ideas to badams@madison.com.

