A pier jammed with people at the Union Terrace collapsed Monday sending one person to the hospital and injuring several others, according to police and fire officials.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. after a portion of a metal pier just east of the stage of the popular UW-Madison venue collapsed sending several people into Lake Mendota.

The Madison Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that five others reported minor injuries and were treated at the scene. UW-Madison Police Officer Jeff Kirchman told the Wisconsin State Journal that one person was taken to the hospital and "20 or so" had minor injuries.

An estimated 60 to 80 people were on the pier when it collapsed, police and fire officials said, but only those on the end of the pier, where it makes a 90-degree turn to the east, went into the water, said Debra Drewek, a retired nurse who happened to be at the Terrace taking pictures when the collapsed occurred.

"There were way too many kids on the piers. They were packed," Drewek said. "There was no warning. All of a sudden it went down and people were in the water."

Many swam to shore while others clung to the pier that had collapsed or to the pier that remained standing. Moments later, Dreweck said, some climbed into rescue boats "that arrived pretty quickly," she said.

It's unclear if there are restrictions on the number of people who can be on a pier and whose job it is to monitor pier safety. The age of the pier, which appears to be supported by a series of metal supports, was not immediately known. In a statement, UW-Madison officials said the swimming area was not staffed by lifeguards at the time of the collapse and that the pier was scheduled to be removed Tuesday due to the end of the summer season.

"The pier is currently closed, and UW–Madison will investigate what occurred," the statement read.

A video posted to Instagram Monday by Badger Barstool showed the dramatic moment when the pier, filled with people, collapsed into the lake. The collapse, as seen from the shoreline just east of where the pier connects to land, appeared to begin at the intersection of where the north and south portion of the pier connects to the section of the pier that makes a 90-degree turn and extends to the east for about 20 feet. The video shows dozens of people falling into the water or riding the pier down as it collapsed. Others were also swimming to the north of the pier when it collapsed, the video showed.

"Upon arrival, (Command Car 31) began to triage people along the shore to identify any patients," the Madison Fire Department said in a release. "Meanwhile, dozens of people were in the process of swimming back to shore as other responding MFD units arrived on scene. The MFD Lake Rescue Team entered the water to perform an underwater search of the area where the collapse occurred. Lake Rescue 1 confirmed there were no additional patients trapped or drowned."

Another video, taken from the west by Rita Mortenson and shared on social media by WISC-TV, showed the immediate aftermath of the collapse. The two-minute video shows more than 30 people in the water with some swimming towards shore and others climbing up a ladder on a section of the pier that remained standing. The video also shows hundreds of people on the shoreline looking on while a pier further to the east was also filled with people.

A board-certified nurse practitioner, Drewek said she didn't see any head injuries and did not see anyone who needed stitches. Most of the injuries appeared to be scrapes on legs and came on the eve of classes starting at the university.

"A lot of kids were crying because they had laptops, wallets and phones under water," Drewek said.

Kirchman, from UW-Madison Police, said efforts are being made to recover lost items in the lake. Those who may have lost something are asked to send an e-mail to adam.prescott@wisc.edu.