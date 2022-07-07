 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Platteville teen killed in single-vehicle crash

  • 0

A 16-year-old Platteville girl was killed early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash.

Chasity M. Hubbard was riding in a Ford Five Hundred heading west on McAdam Road in the town of Paris shortly before 3 a.m. when the 16-year-old driver lost control while negotiating a turn in loose pea gravel, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s office.

The vehicle went off the shoulder, struck a tree and overturned, ejecting Hubbard, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and another 16-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the crash, Grant County’s sixth traffic fatality of the year, remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO to discuss whether monkeypox outbreak is emergency of international concern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News