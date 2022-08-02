Point Beach: Anti-nuke groups question safety after emergency shutdown

After an emergency shutdown, and amid reports of counterfeit materials at some U.S. reactors, anti-nuclear activists are questioning the safety of Wisconsin’s only active nuclear power plant.

Owned by NextEra Energy, the Point Beach Nuclear Plant in Two Rivers has operated on the shore of Lake Michigan since the early 1970s.

NextEra is seeking to keep the plant, Wisconsin’s single-largest source of electricity and a key component of plans to eliminate utility carbon emissions, running through 2050.

Physicians for Social Responsibility and Nukewatch, which want the plant shut down, submitted a letter last month to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission questioning the watchdog agency’s response to mechanical failures that triggered an emergency shutdown of one of the reactors last year.

According to an NRC report, Point Beach operators had to shut down the 52-year-old reactor after one of two cooling pumps failed on July 31, 2021.

A valve that would normally send waste heat into Lake Michigan stuck, forcing operators to close other valves. They then had to take control of the computer system after a second valve failed to operate automatically. Eventually the steam was vented into the atmosphere.

Arnie Gundersen, a consultant for the anti-nuclear groups, concluded the shutdown “was caused by a failure to adequately monitor and maintain the aging and outmoded components in the Point Beach reactor.”

Gundersen said the plant is operating beyond the 40-year lifespan of its 1960s design. He noted valve and pump failures have led to previous shutdowns, most recently in 2005.

The anti-nuclear groups want to know what steps the NRC has taken to prevent similar failures.

Pointing to a February report from the NRC’s inspector general that said U.S. reactors likely contain fraudulent, counterfeit or substandard parts, the groups want to know whether the agency has identified any such parts at Point Beach and what it plans to do about them.

The groups are also concerned about weakening of the aging reactors as well as vulnerability to extreme weather events like the 2020 wind storm that damaged cooling towers and forced a shutdown at NextEra’s Duane Arnold nuclear plant near Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NRC spokesperson Viktoria Mitlyng said the agency is working on responses to the groups’ questions “within a reasonable time frame.”

In a written statement, NextEra spokesperson Bill Orlove said the plant was built to withstand flooding and hurricane-force winds and “operates in accordance with all NRC, federal and state regulations.”

Orlove did not address the anti-nuclear groups’ concerns about aging equipment or say whether counterfeit parts have been identified.

“Point Beach meets numerous regulatory and design requirements, and follows strict internal processes to ensure the highest levels of safety, including the design of safety systems and qualification of materials, to ensure that there are no counterfeit parts used at the facility,” Orlove wrote.

The Florida-based company is seeking to add 20 years to licenses for the two reactors at the 1,200-megawatt plant. Last renewed in 2005, the current licenses are set to expire in 2030 and 2033.

Earlier this year the NRC suspended the renewal process after concluding a nearly 10-year-old general environmental impact statement did not meet requirements of federal law.

NRC now plans to complete site-specific environmental impact reviews for Point Beach and half a dozen other plants seeking license extensions once the generic review is completed. The agency has not said how long that will take.

Under contract with We Energies, Point Beach last year generated about 14% of Wisconsin’s electricity supply and is a key component of the utility’s plans to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2050.

Physicians for Social Responsibility contends renewable energy sources provide safer and more economical alternatives to the plant.