Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three employees of a downtown Milwaukee bar were shot when the shooter was denied access to the establishment, according to the business.

Police say one woman has died and two men were wounded at the BrownStone Social Lounge Thursday about 10 p.m.

In a social media post, the BrownStone says it restricts access to people under the age of twenty-seven and that the shooter was denied entrance to the bar.

The 31-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital, according to police.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was hospitalized in stable condition with a single gunshot wound and another 23-year-old Milwaukee man had a single gunshot wound, police said, and both were expected to survive.

Police are looking early Friday for an unknown shooter.

