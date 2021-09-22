Police: 13-year-old with loaded gun found pushing car with boys, 11 and 12, in Kenosha County

A Pleasant Prairie police officer who stopped to help three people pushing a disabled car found it was a group of kids, one of whom was armed with at least one gun.

According to a statement from the department, the officer saw three people pushing a vehicle in the 11400 block of 39th Avenue and “stopped to assist what appeared to be a disabled vehicle.”

The three boys pushing the vehicle briefly walked away, then returned. The boys — aged 11, 12 and 13, all from Zion, Illinois — told the officer they ran out of gas.

According to the statement from police, the officer searched the boys and found the 13-year-old had a loaded handgun. A backpack was found in the nearby yard that contained a second loaded handgun, this one with a 50-round drum magazine. Police also found additional ammunition in the vehicle.

According to police, the 13-year-old struggled with police and made threats directed at the officer.

He is being held in juvenile detention with recommended charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, battery or threats to law enforcement, and resisting. The other two boys were released to their parents.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said that police are still investigating how the boys came to be in possession of the vehicle, which Smetana said was a rental. He said police are also trying to determine who owned the guns.