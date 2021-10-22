 Skip to main content
Police evaluating driver after vehicle crashes through fence at Kenosha Regional Airport

Authorities were evaluating the condition of a driver after he apparently drove a vehicle through a secured fence area and onto a runway and taxiway at the Kenosha Regional Airport Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. with reports that the driver had crashed through the fencing at the airport at 9900 52nd St., according to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department. Authorities located the vehicle and its driver on the west side of the property.

"Someone got inside the fence. There's some damage to some of the fencing and (he) was driving around the (taxiways) and runway areas," Patton said. "We basically were able to stop the vehicle and get him out."

The man was not injured. Patton said while the investigation is underway, the driver's condition was being evaluated and he was not under arrest as of Thursday night. Patton said that incident did not delay any flights at the airport.

