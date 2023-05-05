Madison police are investigating a homicide that took place early Friday outside the Badger Tavern, 1612 Seminole Highway, off the Beltline on Madison's Near West Side, according to a press release put out by Madison police.
The victim was shot at about 12:15 a.m. in the parking lot, according to police.
Caleb C. Dimaggio, 23, was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on Friday morning, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a release.
Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, Fryer said. They immediately began rendering life-saving aid, but the victim died at the scene, she said.
His identify will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
The suspect remained on scene and was immediately taken into custody.
The gun involved was also recovered at the scene, Fryer said.
The suspect and victim were not known to one another, she said. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. "This process can take time," she said.
Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation.
Badger Tavern opened in late 2015 where Tony Frank's Tavern was for 86 years before it went into foreclosure.
Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 608-266-4730.
