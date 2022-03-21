 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating quadruple shooting in Milwaukee

  • Updated
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred about 4:31 a.m. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

A 24-year-old man also was hit. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

Police said they're searching for unknown suspects.

