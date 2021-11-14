Police investigating shooting outside Club Bristol; fourth gunfire incident this year at club

Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person outside a notorious strip club.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:20 a.m. to a report of gunfire in the parking lot of Club Bristol, located about six miles north of Sun Prairie in the town of Bristol, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Callers reported a large crowd gathered just before the shots were fired, and many vehicles left the area before deputies arrived. According to the sheriff’s office, police found “numerous” shell casings in the parking lot and suspect at least one unknown person was injured.

Officers from the Madison and Sun Prairie police departments also responded, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The owners have two years to find a new location.

