Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Police shot and killed a man outside a Walmart Friday in suburban Wisconsin after he allegedly carjacked two vehicles and kidnapped one of the drivers.

Milwaukee County Seriff Earnell Lucas told reporters during a news conference that investigators are still trying to put together exactly what happened. He said it appears the suspect carjacked a vehicle sometime before 8 a.m. He forced the driver to take him to a Walmart, where they may have “obtained items," the sheriff said. The specific location of the Walmart wasn't immediately clear.

They then went to a service station. The driver went inside and told the attendant to call police. The carjacker and the driver then left and went to a Walmart in Franklin. The driver somehow managed to tell a clerk to call police, the sheriff said.

Officers received a call of an active shooter at the Walmart, Lucas said. Officers from multiple agencies swarmed the scene. The suspect fled in the vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase.

The suspect immediately hijacked another vehicle and but crashed that one as well. He jumped out of the wreckage with a gun and officers opened fire, killing him, the sheriff said. Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva said during the news conference that there were “indications” the suspect pointed his weapon at officers.