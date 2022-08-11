 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man bites off thumb in Warner Park fight

  Updated
Madison police are investigating after a man’s thumb was bitten off during a fight in a city park.

Police say the 63-year-old victim and another man were drinking in Warner Park when they got into a fight shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, though police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the suspect, who has no permanent address, knew the victim. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

