Police say out-of-state burglars targeted Wisconsin taverns because bars in Illinois were shut down

BURLINGTON — An Illinois man has been charged for his alleged involvement in multiple burglaries of taverns across Kenosha and Racine counties last year.

Derek Devine, 35, from Pekin, Illinois, was charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property, a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and three misdemeanor counts of entry into a locked coin box.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week:

On Nov. 26, deputies were sent to Countryside Pub at 8225 McHenry St. in Burlington for a burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, they found that a door in the bar's beer garden area had been broken into. Three video game machines were broken into. The owner told officers that on Nov. 24, another tavern in Silver Lake in western Kenosha County was broken into and the money in the video game machines there had been stolen too.

The estimated damage to the machines was estimated to be approximately $13,600.