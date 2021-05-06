Police seek help identifying man 'frantically' running after Devil's Lake stabbing homicide

During a Nov. 11 press conference at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center, Det. Lt. Chris Zunker said investigators thought Schmutzer, who had been visiting other area parks over the week, did not know the suspect.

The man suspected of stabbing Schmutzer would have shown signs of distress both before and after the homicide. People close to him would likely see an exacerbation of mental health issues or substance abuse.

The suspect also likely carries a knife and engaged in erratic behavior in the weeks after the stabbing, possibly even changing his appearance or the car he drives. He may have also shown an increased interest in news stories about the homicide.

Zunker said the suspect was likely triggered by “a stressful life event” which led to his violent actions. The suspect could also have moved out of the area without explanation.

Meister released information asking anyone who may have been near the park around the time of the 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 homicide or who may know who the suspect is to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285, email tips to tipsubmit.com or send them via text with the message “tipsauk” to 274637.

