Police, Tavern League, Packers promoting COVID-19 safety in Green Bay area for NFC title game

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police and the Brown County Tavern League are working together to make sure bars and restaurants are enforcing COVID-19 coronavirus protocols for Sunday's NFC championship game.

Police Cmdr. Kevin Warych says he saw some "pretty alarming pictures on social media," during Saturday's Green Bay Packers game. Posts of pictures and videos showed patrons without masks packed into bars and restaurants.

"We don't want this virus to spread and anything we can do in lock step with public health we're going to do," Warych said.

Brown County Tavern League President Don Mjelde said the message is clear.

"My job is to inform all bar owners and patrons to refresh yourselves, have some discretion with people social distancing and make sure they have masks on," Mjelde said.