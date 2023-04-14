A UW-Madison art professor has been cited with disorderly conduct for exposing her breasts last month to a student to make a point about safety around art studio tools and chemicals, UW-Madison police said Friday.

Lisa Gralnick is listed on the university's website as a professor of art metal within the Art Department. Police say their investigation showed that "there was a disagreement between the student and the professor about the student’s attire," spokesperson Marc Lovicott said.

Gralnick "told UWPD officers that she was upset about the student’s attire because it was not appropriate due to the tools and chemicals in the space and wanted to prove a point," he said.

The student reported the incident on March 28, Lovicott said. He declined to provide the student's gender or biological sex but the victim listed on Gralnick's disorderly conduct ticket is described as a 30-year-old female.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said the university is reviewing the incident and "has removed the faculty member from their teaching duties and has restricted their access to their art studio to limit interactions with students."

"In this case, within 24 hours, the Dean’s Office in the School of Education initiated a response and Office of Human Resources and others have been involved," he said.

He said Art Department members and others at the university have also met with the student to offer support and follow-up resources.

Court records show Gralnick, 66, was issued the ticket on March 31 and pleaded no contest by mail on Friday and paid $295 in fines.

She has been a UW-Madison professor since 2001 and prior to that taught in New York City, Canada and Ohio. Reached by phone on Friday afternoon, she said "no comment" before the line disconnected.

Art Department officials sent two emails to department staff and students about the incident, on March 29 and on April 12. Neither provided details about the incident itself other than to say it involved a faculty member and student.

The March email says the department was taking "corrective action" and "strives to ensure that our engagements, class offerings, and spaces are inclusive and provide equitable access to everyone.

"We do not condone hostile and intimidating behavior, nor do we condone discrimination based on race, color, creed, religion, sex, national origin, disability, ancestry, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, marital status or parental status in any of our activities or operations," the email from department chair Derrick Buisch and associate chair Leslie Smith III said.

A follow-up email on April 12 from Buisch provided contact information for students to report misconduct or bias.

State Journal reporter Kimberly Wethal contributed to this report.