 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Wauwatosa officers shoot, wound teen driving stolen vehicle who pointed gun at them

  • Updated
  • 0
Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

WAUWATOSA — Police in a Milwaukee suburb say two officers shot and wounded a 17-year-old who was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

According to Wauwatosa police, the officers made contact with the teen shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday while the vehicle was parked in an alley.

"The driver, and lone occupant, got out of the vehicle. He was armed with a firearm and did not comply with officer's commands," a news released stated. "Two officers fired their weapons and struck the subject."

The officers provided first aid before the teen was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The officers were not injured.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The shooting is the third involving officers in Wauwatosa in the last two years.

Former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February 2020. That shooting was ruled justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office after police said Cole pointed a gun in their direction.

People are also reading…

In December 2020, a Wauwatosa police officer shot and injured a 35-year-old woman who was using a wooden stake to hit the officer's squad car. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said that officer acted in self-defense after the woman cracked the windshield of the squad car.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian school in Vienna scrambles to cope with refugee influx

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News