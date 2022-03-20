Policies preventing pass-the-harasser don't include bullying. UW is weighing if its should

There’s a phenomenon in academia known as “pass-the-harasser,” where someone commits sexual misconduct, quietly resigns and lands a job at a different institution.

The University of Wisconsin System portrays itself as a leader in tackling the problem with a policy passed in the wake of the #MeToo movement that has received national attention.

Campuses must ask final job candidates if they have ever been found to have engaged in sexual harassment or violence, left a job amid a sexual misconduct investigation or are currently under investigation. Schools are also required to document sexual harassment allegations and investigations in personnel files, and share the information if an employee moves to another UW campus or Wisconsin state agency.

However, the System's 2019 policy doesn't include other types of misconduct, such as academic bullying.

The Wisconsin State Journal identified two cases where UW-Madison professors investigated for hostile and intimidating behavior resigned amid the investigative process and now work for different institutions.

Existing UW policies allow campuses to generally disclose other disciplinary action if asked by a prospective employer. But there's no requirement on UW's end to ask that of job candidates.

"We're looking at whether, at least at UW-Madison, we ought to expand that question to also include other forms of discipline that someone might be guilty of," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in an interview. "I know when I interview people, I always ask the question far more broadly than just about sexual assault, but whether we should make that a standard policy across campus is a question we're currently engaging with."

While there have been no formal discussions about expanding the System's policy to include hostile and intimidating behavior, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said officials are "reviewing the feasibility for including this type of conduct."

'Emotional scars'

In one case, UW-Madison received allegations in 2011 that plant pathology professor Paul Esker engaged in “abusive" and "threatening” behavior toward those working in his lab. He threatened to cut graduate students’ funding if they didn’t perform to his expectations, bragged about writing bad reference letters and cultivated a toxic atmosphere filled with intimidation and belittlement, according to a university report. All lab members said their experiences “will leave deep emotional scars.”

In a written response to UW-Madison, Esker's attorney denied Esker abused or threatened students and questioned the motives of complainants who waited until after they left the program to come forward. The students said they feared reprisal.

Esker told the UW-Madison investigator that he was under a lot of stress, but vowed to improve his communication with others and pay more attention to how he hires individuals, a comment that worried the investigator writing the report.

"It implies that he believes the members of his lab group were at fault," the report said. "He does not take responsibility."

UW-Madison was prepared to take disciplinary action against Esker, records show. But because he offered his resignation in 2012, the provost at the time determined that “proceeding with formal discipline/dismissal process is no longer necessary.”

Esker, who did not respond to a request for comment, worked for a few years at the University of Costa Rica and started at Pennsylvania State University in 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Penn State followed its procedures at the time of Esker's hire and he is a faculty member in good standing, spokesperson Lisa Powers said. The university's current policy does not specify any mandatory questions to be asked about behavior misconduct.

Threats, retaliation

More recently, former engineering professor Jing Li left UW-Madison at the end of 2019 and now works at the University of Pennsylvania.

The College of Engineering investigated Li that fall for bullying behavior though records show UW-Madison officials had documented “potential issues” in her lab in August 2018.

The 2019 investigation stemmed from student complaints about verbal abuse, high turnover, threats to eliminate funding and slow progress toward their degrees, according to the report. Most students indicated they worked eight to 10 hours in the lab each day for six to seven days per week, with a couple of them saying they were contacted at home to come back into the lab to work late at night and on the weekends.

Of the nine students interviewed, more than half had transferred to a different lab. When students left, Li appeared to retaliate, the report said. She changed two students’ grades to “unsatisfactory,” ended their appointments abruptly and called references to share how they had failed to meet her expectations.

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson and department chair Susan Hagness met with Li on Dec. 13, 2019, to share the investigation’s findings and offer her the chance to respond, UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone said. Robertson told Li during the meeting that he was considering whether to refer the investigation to the Provost’s Office, a serious step that could prompt a much more extensive investigation and potentially lead to Li’s dismissal.

Records in Li’s personnel file indicate she was also informed around that time that she would not be considered for tenure and her contract would end in early 2021.

Resignation

Madison attorney Lester Pines, who represents Li, said the professor wasn’t afforded a chance to respond to what he characterized as "anonymous" concerns nor was she provided a copy of the university's report until the State Journal requested it. She was "surprised that such a document existed" and denies the allegations.

“She wants to make clear that she has always treated her students fairly, with sensitivity and compassion, and strived to provide them with the best possible educational experience,” Pines said.

Pines also said there was no informal or formal disciplinary process related to the investigation — a claim UW-Madison records appear to contradict because officials had already recommended additional training and lab monitoring, among other actions. He declined to clarify or respond to the State Journal's follow-up questions.

Li resigned just a few weeks after the Dec. 13 meeting and began working for the University of Pennsylvania in 2020. Neither Robertson nor Hagness knew Li was being recruited nor were they contacted for a reference check, McGlone said.

In a Dec. 31 resignation letter, Li wrote that she was deprived of procedural due process and faced multiple false accusations that she believes were at least in part because she is a woman. She threatened to sue UW-Madison for gender discrimination but agreed to drop the potential claim if the university agreed to remove all investigatory or disciplinary documents from her personnel file, provide a neutral reference to prospective employers and sign a non-disparagement agreement.

UW-Madison declined all three requests, McGlone said. Disciplinary investigations at both the college and campus level are typically included in personnel files and subject to disclosure upon request. The university provides "as much relevant information" as laws and policies allow in response to the specific request that is made.

Proactively offering disciplinary information is "a very difficult legal issue" that would open UW-Madison to litigation, Blank said. It's on the employer to request it.

University of Pennsylvania officials did not return two calls and three emails seeking comment on their hiring process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0