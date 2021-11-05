Portage man charged with stabbing woman during argument

Portage police arrested a man after they arrived at Portage apartment and found bloody knives.

DeShawn N. Page, 26, Portage, is facing charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a class G felony, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

At Page’s initial appearance, Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set Page’s signature bond at $10,000 and online records show he is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage police were dispatched to an apartment after a caller said she had just been stabbed.

When Officer Josh Troth arrived on scene, he could hear yelling down the hallway of the apartment building. Officers were walking through the building when they turned a corner and saw a naked man covered in blood, he was later identified as DeShawn Page.

Officers found the apartment with the victim. She was severely bleeding from her left arm. The living room was “in shambles” and there was blood throughout the apartment.

The officer applied gauze to the victims arm, but was unable to stop the bleeding. When EMS arrived on the scene they took over care for the victim.

The victim was interviewed at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital where police observed a laceration to the victim’s forearm that was approximately one inch by a half inch. Medical staff told police the laceration was deep enough that it went into the muscle of the arm.

According to the victim, she was having an argument with Page. At one point during the argument the victim though Page was calming down. Page began pushing and shoving the victim and put her in a headlock.

The victim was able to get out of the headlock and pinned Page to the ground. The victim said Page was saying he was going to kill himself.

The complaint states, Page then grabbed knives from the kitchen and held them to his neck. The victim attempted to get the knife from Page when she got small lacerations on her hands. Page stabbed the victim in the forearm.

Page told officers the blood on him was the victim’s. Portage Sgt. Brian Fehd reported he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Page’s breath.

A third officer, Lt. Robert Bagnall responded to the apartment and saw four bloody knives on the kitchen floor. He also reported seeing blood splatter across the living room carpet, the counter and ceiling in the kitchen and blood drops in the bathroom of the apartment.

Page is scheduled to be in the Columbia County Courthouse on Nov. 22 and a return date in front of Judge Hepler on Dec. 1.