Portage man charged with stealing copper from former nursing home

A Portage man remains in custody after being charged with burglary for allegedly stealing copper material from a former Portage nursing home.

Michael P. Hayes, 34, is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. If found guilty on the burglary count, he faces up to $25,000 in fines and 7½ years of initial confinement and 5 years of extended supervision.

At his initial appearance, Hayes’ signature bond was set at $1,000 with standard felony conditions. Online records show Hayes is still in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed on April 29:

Portage police had an ongoing investigation regarding the theft of copper material from the Divine Savior Nursing Home on West Pleasant Street.

On April 28, a Portage police officer spoke with Hayes around 4 p.m. The officer told Hayes he wanted to interview him about the copper theft from the former nursing home.

The officer read Hayes his Miranda rights, and Hayes said he understood his rights. Then the officer asked Hayes if he would be willing to answer questions and Hayes agreed.

Hayes allegedly told the officer that he did go to the nursing home and take copper from the building.

The complaint alleges Hayes and a woman, who has not been charged, entered the nursing home through a broken window. Hayes would allegedly cut copper pipe and other loose copper.

Hayes told the officer that he would then take the copper to a recycling place in Madison or Portage, the complaint said, and he told the Portage police he did this approximately 12 times. Hayes allegedly admitted he knew he was not supposed to be inside the nursing home.

He told Portage police, the complaint said, he would go into the building and cut the copper, causing damage to the property, or take other materials he could get paid for. The Portage police officer told Hayes he has photos of the woman who helped Hayes take copper from the nursing home, selling items at Heller’s Recycling in Madison, the complaint said.

A representative from Divine Savior Nursing Home told police they did not consent to Hayes taking any of their property or damaging any of their property.

Hayes is set to be back in Columbia County Court on May 18 for a pretrial conference.