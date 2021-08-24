Portage man dies in Marquette County rollover crash, police say

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

A Portage man died in a one-car crash off of County Highway JJ in Marquette County Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff.

Sebastian Warren, 24, was killed in the crash on Friday evening on Highway JJ south of Dakota Avenue in the town of Newton.

A statement from Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said on Aug. 20 just before midnight the office received a call of a one-car crash. Warren was traveling south on JJ “at a high rate of speed and attempted to negotiate a curve.”

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle Warren was driving, a 2006 Honda Civic, crossed the centerline of the and went out the road then entered the east side ditch.

Konrath said the vehicle hit several small trees and then rolled. The vehicle came to a stop after striking a large tree.

Warren was the lone occupant in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Marquette County EMS, town of Newton Fire Department, Harris Fire Rescue and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office assisted on the scene this weekend.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County Coroner’s Office and the Waushara County Medical Examiner.