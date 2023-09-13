PORTAGE — Two Portage police officers and an administrative assistant with the department were fired Monday after their arrests for alleged violation of a restraining order and disorderly conduct, Police Chief Keith Klafke said.

Klafke said he was unaware of the specifics surrounding the temporary restraining order, but he confirmed that in a video posted to social media the police officers appeared to be discussing burning down the petitioner's house.

Probationary Officer Craig Crary and administrative assistant Casey Crary were arrested on tentative charges of violating the terms of a temporary restraining order related to a lawsuit filed in August, according to court records. The Crarys, both 40, are married.

The lawsuit claims the two harassed a minor and abused their power as law enforcement staff to intimidate the minor.

Probationary Officer Benjamin Oetzman, 40, was arrested on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct, Klafke said.

Oetzman and Craig Crary were hired in June. Casey Crary was hired in 2020.

The three were arrested after an incident Saturday and an investigation by an impartial agency, Klafke said.

"The limited information I had was that a social media post was created and sent out on a public platform which portrayed inappropriate and potentially threatening comments made by the two officers referencing the petitioner on the temporary restraining order," Klafke said in a statement Tuesday. "This video was ultimately shared with the petitioner. Based on this preliminary information I immediately placed all three members on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation."

Klafke said Tuesday he was extremely disappointed for many reasons. He said he believes the six-second video was not truly indicative of the character of the fired officers.

"It's very important for people to know these were three awesome employees," Klafke said. "They were doing such a great job. They were really on top of things, so this came as a huge surprise."

Prior to the incident, the Portage Police Department had 22 officers on staff with two officers soon graduating from the police academy and awaiting their October swear-in date, Klafke said.

"We are slated to have 24 officers," Klafke said. "We have had a staffing shortage for the last four years and we were almost full-staffed and starting to feel good about things."

Not including the two officers waiting to be sworn in, the department is now four officers short of a full roster.

"We have some work to do," Klafke said. "But we will bounce back. We will be all right."