Portage woman amasses 400 Christmas bears

What started for Patti Coleman as an impulse buy in 1996 has grown into a collection of roughly 400 “Snowflake Teddy” bears on display in her home at Christmas each year.

The rural Portage resident said when she first saw a pair of the white teddy bears in matching red outfits — one male and one female — while Christmas shopping 25 years ago, she thought they were “really neat.” She saw another set the following year and bought them, too.

“One thing led to another and it just, over time, grew to quite a large number of them,” Coleman said, sitting for an interview in her living room, several feet away from a four-tier “bear stadium” built out of PVC pipe by her significant other, John Peacock, that holds around 100 of the stuffed animals.

She brings them out of storage each year around mid-December and displays them through January. The bears bring her joy, she said.

“Their little faces are all so cheerful,” she said, “and I think it’s a nice touch for Christmas, you know, besides the religious aspect of Christmas.”

Coleman said she thinks Walmart created the Snowflake Teddy Bear collection in 1985 and has since expanded it with additional lines in blue outfits, red and black outfits and one of brown bears.

Her collection, which spans 1987-2021, is grouped by type: The blue ones sit on a smaller stadium in front of her dining room window, the brown ones perch on top of her kitchen cabinets and the bears in red and black peek through the banister overlooking a Christmas tree in the foyer. Coleman said not all of them are on display.

Each year’s pair — some of which come with a family — features a different outfit. “That’s what’s kind of neat about them,” Coleman said. One of her favorites is dressed like a train conductor with a pocket watch, which she said reminds her of her brother, who was a railroad engineer.

Coleman said she’s gotten some duplicates over the years when she’s seen them at St. Vincent de Paul.

“They have this big bin of bears, you know, and I’d see a bear and I knew that I already had it, (but) I thought, ‘I can’t leave you here,’ so then that would come home with me,” she said, laughing. “But we really enjoy them.”

Peacock said Coleman told him when they first met that she was collecting bears. He would look for them on eBay and elsewhere, “because that was something she liked.”

A couple decades later, “it’s become overwhelming, I’ll just put it that way,” he said. “I contributed and was a co-conspirator for a while, but,” he trailed off. Now he said he doesn’t have to be.

“It’s a lot of bears,” Peacock added.

Coleman said they don’t have children, so she’s hoping to donate the bear collection to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital when she can no longer care for it. She wants it to be displayed in its entirety to “brighten the lives of patients and staff during the holidays,” she said in a written statement she prepared for the interview.

Other people also collect the bears and some of the older ones can be sold online for “quite a bit of money right now,” she said. But hers, “I can’t even put a value on them. I guess I don’t want to.”

She ended the written statement with: “From our home to yours…..we wish you a very beary Christmas.”

