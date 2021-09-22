Portage woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck in Sauk County, authorities say

A head-on collision Friday between a dump truck and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala resulted in the death of a Portage woman, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. along Highway 136 west of the intersection of Excelsior Drive in the town of Excelsior. Callers reported the 1999 Freightliner truck was on its side, blocking both lanes of traffic roughly half a mile from Rock Springs. The car was severely damaged sitting in the westbound ditch.

According to the incident report, the driver of the Impala was Melissa J. Heitke of Portage. Heitke was trapped and had to be removed from the car. She was taken via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison, where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries in the crash.

The driver of the truck, William J. Obermeier of Wisconsin Rapids, suffered injuries as well and was taken via ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital of Baraboo.

Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release that initial investigation showed Heitke was driving west when her vehicle crossed the centerline before hitting the truck. The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

