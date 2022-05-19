Portland, Oregon, man gets 5 years in federal prison for threats on Amtrak train in Wisconsin

A man diagnosed with schizophrenia was sentenced to five years in federal prison Thursday for a November 2020 incident in which he threatened an Amtrak conductor with a knife and tried to get into the train’s engine compartment.

Timothy I. Thomas, 32, will get credit for the approximately year and a half he’s been in custody, but he also has two unresolved cases in Dane County that could result in additional time in state prison.

Thomas, who is originally from Portland, Oregon, was a passenger on the train headed out of Chicago when he started making odd statements and hitting things as the train went through Wisconsin on Nov. 7, 2020, according to court records. He pleaded guilty March 3 to interfering with a railroad conductor with reckless disregard for the safety of human life.

U.S. District Judge William Conley said there was “overwhelming evidence” that Thomas was in the throes of a “full psychotic episode,” exacerbated by the use of methamphetamine, at the time he committed the crime.

Thomas apologized for his actions in court Thursday and said it was his responsibility to continue taking medication for his mental illness, but that in trying to get into the train operator’s cabin, he was just trying to get his belongings that were still on the train after he’d gotten off.

“I wasn’t attempting to take over the train or do anything terroristic,” he said.

Conley, though, pointed to the traumatic effects of his actions on the conductor and that he hadn’t directly apologized to her, although he provided that opportunity to him in court Thursday.

“How can you not own that better?” he asked.

Before issuing the sentence, which was slightly below that recommended in federal sentencing guidelines, Conley detailed how both Thomas’ parents had mental health problems and that his mother, while apparently having a psychotic break of her own, had shot him in the arm when he was 8 and then attempted suicide.

Thomas subsequently entered the foster care system and was there until he turned 16, Conley said, and while Thomas got his high school equivalency diploma and attended some college, he ultimately got involved in substance abuse and criminal activity. He was never formally adopted.

He was forced to take medication to treat his mental illness after his arrest, but it was during a period after he’d been transferred to the Dane County Jail, Conley said, that the medication was stopped for a time and he allegedly groped a sheriff’s deputy and two inmates on March 10. His medication was restarted on March 19, Conley said, but according to court records he attacked two jail deputies on March 29.

Such gaps in treatment with medication happen “too often” in jail transfers in the state, Conley said.

Thomas faces felony battery and misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct charges for the March incidents in the jail. He’s scheduled to be in court for a status conference on the felony charges on June 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0