Possible weekend snowstorm looking to hit hardest in far southern, southeastern Wisconsin again

Like the storm earlier this week, a possible weekend snowstorm is likely to hit hardest in Wisconsin’s southern and southeastern tiers of counties, according to forecasters.
National Weather Service lead forecaster Andy Boxell said that confidence is increasing that accumulating snow will fall Saturday and Sunday, though there still is considerable uncertainty regarding amounts and the exact begin and end timing of the snow.
“The most favored areas for higher totals (4" or greater) are south of I-94 and closer to Lake Michigan, though these could still shift,” Boxell said, adding that gusty east and northeast winds may produce blowing and drifting snow.
The range for snow totals includes 1 to 5 inches in Madison, 1 to 6 inches in southeastern Wisconsin including Milwaukee, 2 to 6 inches in Monroe, a trace to 4 inches in La Crosse, and zero to 2 inches in Green Bay.
The system that will move into the central U.S. over the weekend currently is hammering California with several inches of rain, up to 10 feet of snow and wind gusts topping 100 mph, busting the state’s drought but also causing flash flooding and mudslides, AccuWeather said.
The blockbuster storm was being fueled by an atmospheric river, one that AccuWeather meteorologist Reed Timmer described as "on steroids."
AccuWeather forecasters expect it to wreak havoc over the weekend in parts of the central U.S. that saw a foot or more of snow from the storm earlier this week.
Between the two storms, southern Wisconsin has seen its coldest air of the season, with Madison officially recording a below zero temperature for the first time of the fall and winter: it was 7 below at 4:53 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport, the Weather Service reported.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 20 and calm wind becoming west winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 4, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 25 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 21, snow chances begin Saturday at 40% after noon; 80% Saturday night, with possible accumulation of 1 to 3 inches; and 40% Sunday, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 32, 30, 28, 29 and 33, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 27, 18, 11 and 16.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible snow Saturday afternoon; accumulating snow likely Saturday night, with no totals provided; and possible snow Sunday, especially in the morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 19, 25, 30, 29, 28, 29 and 32, and overnight lows around 2, 19, 26, 17, 11 and 19.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 20 at 3:44 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 35 degrees below the record high of 55 for Jan. 27, set in 2002.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 2 below at 11:59 p.m., 13 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 19 below for Jan. 27, set in 1915.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2021 total at 0.85 inches, 0.22 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.98 inches, 0.83 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 27 is 1.14 inches, set in 1944.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s January and 2021 snow total stayed at 12.6 inches, 1.4 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 26.1 inches, 1.4 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 28.4 inches, 0.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 27 is 5.4 inches, set in 1949.
Madison’s official snow depth is 10 inches.
