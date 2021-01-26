Powerful snowstorm to continue clobbering southern Wisconsin into Tuesday afternoon, evening

Next 12 Hours
A powerful snowstorm that was called “historic” in some portions of the Midwest will continue to hit southern Wisconsin into Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
Several inches had fallen by daybreak and more was expected, with far southern and southeastern Wisconsin experiencing the hardest hit, the National Weather Service said.
Southwestern and south-central Wisconsin were under a winter weather advisory until noon Tuesday, while counties along Lake Michigan from the Milwaukee area to the south were under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m.
The snow is expected to linger this morning, then end from west to east between midday and early this evening, although lake effect snow will linger later into Tuesday night in far southeast Wisconsin near Lake Michigan.
Higher snowfall totals generally will be along and south of a Mineral Point to Sheboygan line, with the highest amounts in far southeast Wisconsin near Lake Michigan.
Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroski said moderate snowfall was expected through the morning hours, with much of southern Wisconsin, including the Madison area, ending with 4 to 7 inches of snow, and the counties along Lake Michigan 5 to 8 inches.
The snow cutoff was sharp to the north, with Wisconsin Dells and Portage seeing only 2 to 4 inches and Montello 1-2 inches, with none for central and northern Wisconsin.
In addition, gusty northeast winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour will continue to produce some blowing and drifting snow on Tuesday.
The snow was closing or delaying schools that have in-school learning and creating hazardous travel conditions across southern Wisconsin.
Channel 15 provides a list of school closings and delays, while the Madison School District said all buildings were closed and programs canceled on Tuesday, though online instruction for all students would continue as scheduled.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin are available by going to the state's 511 website, at the 511 app, or by calling 511.
The Madison Streets Division said plow trucks have been working on salt routes since the storm began Monday night and will continue that work as needed.
The Streets Division said all streets will be plowed Tuesday after the storm ends, and asked drivers to park off the street if possible, and follow all posted parking restrictions if parking on the street is necessary.
The effort will involve about 150 pieces of equipment, including private contractors, plowing nearly 1,800 miles of traffic lanes.
Because of staffing needs for snowplowing, large item collection and the Streets Division drop-off sites are closed Tuesday. Trash and recycling collection will occur, though it will be delayed as the routes will be plowed to provide a path for the solid waste collection trucks.
The powerful system was expected to dump at least 4 inches of snow across most of an area stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan, with 10 to 15 inches between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, the Associated Press reported.
Northern Illinois was expected to have 3 to 6 inches by Tuesday morning and see up to 8 inches before it ends Tuesday evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Bett Borchardt said.
Several coronavirus testing sites in Nebraska and Iowa were closed Monday because of the snow.
"This is historic snow," Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said, noting that the region hasn’t seen a foot or more in at least 15 years,.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for snow, mainly before 1 p.m., a high near 24 and north winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, with another 1 to 2 inches falling during the day.
After an overnight low around 13, Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 20 and north winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for snow return on the weekend at 40% Saturday after 1 p.m., 60% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, and 30% Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday, cloudy Saturday and Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 20, 25, 31, 32 and 29, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around zero, 7, 20, 27 and 20.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts snow tapering early to mid-afternoon Tuesday, with 4 to 6 inches for most of the area, 1 to 4 inches to the north, some blowing snow overnight into Wednesday, and possible snow from late Saturday into Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 23, 20, 18, 22, 28, 28 and 24, and overnight lows around 8, zero, 8, 15, 22 and 19.
Monday’s high in Madison was 21 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 25, set in 1973.
Monday’s low in Madison was 4 at 4:39 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 30 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Jan. 25, set in 1904.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.61 inches, 0.38 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.74 inches, 0.38 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 25 is 1.04 inches, set in 1950.
Officially, 0.3 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 snow total to 7.8 inches, 2.6 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.3 inches, 2.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 23.6 inches, 4.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 25 is 9 inches, set in 1898.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.
