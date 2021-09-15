Poynette man arrested for allegedly punching woman multiple times outside Portage hotel

Crawford allegedly punched her three or four times while the victim was being held in the vehicle. Neumann noticed redness and swelling and the victim’s forehead, consistent with being struck, as well as dried blood in the nostrils and minor lacerations on her lips.

The complaint narrative includes male witness who saw the incident near the entry/exit doors of the Inn in the parking lot.

“He said while Cameron held (victim) in the front driver’s window of the vehicle, Cameron took off at a very high rate of speed,” the complaint states. The witness said he saw the victim’s legs lift off the ground and holding them up in hopes of not being dragged by the vehicle.

The witness also heard the victim say “stop hitting me.” The victim was able to break free from the window and Crawford drove away. Crawford allegedly drove back and yelled at the victim before fleeing the scene southbound. The witness the assisted the victim in the parking lot.

Before arriving at the scene Neumann was told Crawford had left the parking lot after the initial disturbance call was made.