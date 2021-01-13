Predicted totals range widely for snowstorm hitting Wisconsin Thursday mid-day into Friday

A mostly quiet start to 2021 for Wisconsin will end with a snowstorm starting around mid-day Thursday into Friday, according to forecasters.

The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little.

For southern Wisconsin, the precipitation may start as rain mixed with snow for an hour or two, before quickly transitioning to snow, with the highest accumulation rates expected to be Thursday afternoon and evening, National Weather Service lead forecaster Jaclyn Anderson said.

On and off snow showers are expected to impact southern Wisconsin on Friday, however there is some uncertainty in how the system will behave and track as it weakens over the area and there could be some lingering impacts on Friday, Anderson said.

The uncertainties of the storm mean wide-ranging possible snow totals, with the Weather Service predicted ranges at 3 to 7 inches for Mineral Point, 2 to 6 for Madison, a trace to 3 inches for Milwaukee, 2 to 6 inches for Wisconsin Dells, 4 to 8 inches in La Crosse and Eau Claire, 7 to 11 inches in Hayward, 4 to 8 inches in Wausau, and 2 to 5 inches in Green Bay.