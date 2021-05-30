Prescription drug cost proposals could soon reappear in Wisconsin

Former Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat, in 2004 set up a state website to help residents find cheaper drugs in Canada. In 2009, the Food and Drug Administration sent Doyle a letter warning against the practice.

Bringing in cheaper drugs from Canada may be appealing to many consumers, but most health care provider groups, including the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, are against it, said Look, of UW-Madison. The arrangements would take advantage of the Canadian government’s negotiations with drug manufacturers and potentially allow more counterfeit drugs to enter the U.S., Look said.

If a bill is introduced in Wisconsin, “I think there would be a lot of pushback from a lot of different entities,” he said.

Transparency

Evers’ budget sought to require drug makers to tell the state if they were increasing the cost of brand-name drugs by more than 10% or $10,000 in a 12-month period, or generic drugs by more than 25% or $300. Evers also proposed making insurers report the top 25 highest-cost drugs and the 25 with the highest-cost increases, similar to a requirement in Oregon.